Lions' Kenny Golladay: Suiting up Week 16
Golladay (chest) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
In the wake of a career-high 146-yard performance last Sunday against the Bills' top-ranked pass defense, Golladay was limited in practice all week by a chest injury. Nevertheless, he'll be available against a slightly less staunch Minnesota defense through the air that contained him to a 3-46-0 line on four targets Week 9.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Likely good to go Week 16•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Receives questionable tag•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Reps capped again•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited by chest injury•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Racks up 146 yards in losing effort•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Silenced by Cardinals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...