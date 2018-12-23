Golladay (chest) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

In the wake of a career-high 146-yard performance last Sunday against the Bills' top-ranked pass defense, Golladay was limited in practice all week by a chest injury. Nevertheless, he'll be available against a slightly less staunch Minnesota defense through the air that contained him to a 3-46-0 line on four targets Week 9.