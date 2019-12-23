Lions' Kenny Golladay: Tallies Detroit's lone offensive TD
Golladay hauled in six of 12 targets for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Broncos.
The 26-year-old wideout was not selected to his first Pro Bowl roster this week, but Golladay has already bested his previous personal best in receiving yards by 55 while more than doubling his previous career high in TDs with one game still remaining on the regular-season slate. Though his ceiling is undoubtedly capped with Matthew Stafford (back) on injured reserve, Golladay is meriting the requisite target share to remain profitable in fantasy. He's averaged nine targets per game over his past three outings heading into a Week 17 matchup against a Packers defense that enters Monday Night Football as a bottom-12 unit against the pass.
