Lions' Kenny Golladay: To sit out Week 17
Golladay (chest) is inactive Sunday against Green Bay.
While Golladay played through the issue in Week 16, he didn't do enough in the practice week to inspire confidence in his status for the regular season finale. He'll end up sitting out a relatively meaningless game, leaving the depleted wide receiver group to be led by the likes of Andy Jones, TJ Jones and Brandon Powell. It's a tough break for any fantasy owners counting on Week 17 production, as he would have faced an already-vulnerable Green Bay secondary that is further depleted by injuries.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Deemed questionable•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Doesn't do much at Friday practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Back in session•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Continues to deal with chest issue•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: No practice reps Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...