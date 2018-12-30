Golladay (chest) is inactive Sunday against Green Bay.

While Golladay played through the issue in Week 16, he didn't do enough in the practice week to inspire confidence in his status for the regular season finale. He'll end up sitting out a relatively meaningless game, leaving the depleted wide receiver group to be led by the likes of Andy Jones, TJ Jones and Brandon Powell. It's a tough break for any fantasy owners counting on Week 17 production, as he would have faced an already-vulnerable Green Bay secondary that is further depleted by injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories