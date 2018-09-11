Golladay caught seven of 12 targets for 114 yards in Monday night's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

Golladay's first game of his second season resulted in his first career 100-yard performance. In fact, prior to Monday, Golladay hadn't topped four receptions, eight targets, or 80 yards in his young career. For good measure, he also saved Matthew Stafford by forcing and recovering a fumble immediately after his quarterback threw an interception. Despite it coming in a blowout defeat, Golladay's showing certainly works to justify the hype surrounding him this season. Only Golden Tate was targeted more (15 times), yet the 6-4, 213-pound Golladay comfortably outgained him in his seven receptions, making him one of very few bright spots for Detroit in Week 1.