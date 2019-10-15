Lions' Kenny Golladay: Tops century mark

Golladay caught five of nine targets for 121 yards during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.

For the second time this year, Golladay racked up over 100 receiving yards before halftime thanks to a number of tough catches. However, the most encouraging aspect of this game for Golladay investors is that quarterback Matthew Stafford repeatedly targeted the wideout despite having someone else seemingly wide open. This shouldn't be much of a surprise, though, considering Golladay has served as Stafford's go-to option since last season and the receiver has seen at least eight targets in every game this season. The Stafford-Golladay connection will be crucial to the Lions' offensive game plan when Minnesota comes to town in Week 7.