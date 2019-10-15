Lions' Kenny Golladay: Tops century mark
Golladay caught five of nine targets for 121 yards during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.
For the second time this year, Golladay racked up over 100 receiving yards before halftime thanks to a number of tough catches. However, the most encouraging aspect of this game for Golladay investors is that quarterback Matthew Stafford repeatedly targeted the wideout despite having someone else seemingly wide open. This shouldn't be much of a surprise, though, considering Golladay has served as Stafford's go-to option since last season and the receiver has seen at least eight targets in every game this season. The Stafford-Golladay connection will be crucial to the Lions' offensive game plan when Minnesota comes to town in Week 7.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Reels in two touchdowns•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Poor catch rate in Week 3 win•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Snags game-winning TD•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Opens 2019 campaign with touchdown•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little work in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Returns from chest injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...