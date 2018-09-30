Lions' Kenny Golladay: Totals 74 receiving yards in loss to Cowboys
Golladay caught all four of his targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
Golladay averaged a healthy 18.5 yards per reception as he caught every pass that was sent his way. Despite his success, he was the fourth-most targeted Lion on the day and saw his production capped due to lack of usage. Golladay is enjoying a strong start to the season, totaling 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns through four games, putting him on pace to top 1,300 yards for the season. He's clearly emerging as a productive player on the outside and should continue as such next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....