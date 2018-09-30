Golladay caught all four of his targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

Golladay averaged a healthy 18.5 yards per reception as he caught every pass that was sent his way. Despite his success, he was the fourth-most targeted Lion on the day and saw his production capped due to lack of usage. Golladay is enjoying a strong start to the season, totaling 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns through four games, putting him on pace to top 1,300 yards for the season. He's clearly emerging as a productive player on the outside and should continue as such next Sunday against the Packers.