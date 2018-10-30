Golladay has moved up the Lions' depth chart at wide receiver following the trade of Golden Tate to the Eagles.

Since the team's Week 6 bye, Golladay has been targeted just three times, catching all of them for 49 yards across two games. At the same time, Tate maintained his usual high volume with 18 targets. With Tate elsewhere in the NFC, Golladay and Marvin Jones will gobble up Tate's nearly 10 looks per game. This reality should help Golladay bounce back from his recent swoon, especially with a mark of 10.8 YPT for the second-year pro.