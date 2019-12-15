Lions' Kenny Golladay: Trio of grabs in loss

Golladay secured three of seven targets for 44 yards in the Lions' 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Golladay checked in third in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Lions, as the receiver was the subject of plenty of defensive attention with Marvin Jones (IR-ankle) out of action. Golladay certainly figures to have a difficult time maximizing his potential if he's forced to play with Blough as his quarterback over the final two games, which appears increasingly likely considering Matthew Stafford (back/hip) has yet to return to practice.