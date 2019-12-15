Lions' Kenny Golladay: Trio of grabs in loss
Golladay secured three of seven targets for 44 yards in the Lions' 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Golladay checked in third in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Lions, as the receiver was the subject of plenty of defensive attention with Marvin Jones (IR-ankle) out of action. Golladay certainly figures to have a difficult time maximizing his potential if he's forced to play with Blough as his quarterback over the final two games, which appears increasingly likely considering Matthew Stafford (back/hip) has yet to return to practice.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Finds end zone again•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Productive with third-string QB•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Picks up 61 yards in loss•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Held to one catch vs. Cowboys•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Avoids dud with long TD•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Missing starting QB in Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...