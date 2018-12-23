Golladay (chest) came down with just six of 15 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.

Golladay has been the only functional piece in Detroit's passing game for a while now, and even he's having trouble getting much going with the shell of Matthew Stafford (back) struggling under center. The volume should be there for the second-year wide receiver in Week 17, but don't count on Golladay ending his five-game touchdown drought when the Lions travel to Green Bay.