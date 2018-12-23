Lions' Kenny Golladay: Turns 15 targets into 58 yards
Golladay (chest) came down with just six of 15 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.
Golladay has been the only functional piece in Detroit's passing game for a while now, and even he's having trouble getting much going with the shell of Matthew Stafford (back) struggling under center. The volume should be there for the second-year wide receiver in Week 17, but don't count on Golladay ending his five-game touchdown drought when the Lions travel to Green Bay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16