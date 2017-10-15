Lions' Kenny Golladay: Unavailable again Sunday
Golladay (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Golladay turned in limited practices Wednesday through Friday, seemingly setting himself up for his first game action since Week 3. No matter, the Lions will exercise caution with their rookie wideout as he's groomed for a return. With Golladay sidelined again, TJ Jones will serve as the No. 3 WR.
