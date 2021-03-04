While the Lions could use the franchise tag ahead of the March 9 deadline to prevent Golladay (hip) from reaching unrestricted free agency, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that there are "some decisions that still have to be made" about Golladay's future, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With none of Golladay, Marvin Jones or Danny Amendola under contract in 2021, Holmes said Tuesday that he hopes to remake the Lions' receiving corps in a similar fashion to how the Rams re-made theirs in 2017 and 2018, when Los Angeles utilized free agency, the trade market and the middle rounds of the draft to give then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff a full arsenal of receivers. Considering those moves included the 2017 free-agent signing of Robert Woods and the 2018 trade acquisition of Brandin Cooks, it doesn't necessarily seem as if Holmes -- who served the Rams as the director of college scouting at the time -- will be shy about locking up quality receivers this time around, should he take that same approach. However, the Lions less-than-ideal cap situation (especially after acquiring Goff) might make it a challenge to keep Golladay in Detroit, as the franchise tag is projected to be around $16 million for receivers and the Lions were still a few million dollars over the expected salary cap before signing deep-threat Tyrell Williams (shoulder) this week.