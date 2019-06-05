Lions' Kenny Golladay: Under limitations during minicamp
Golladay (chest) is working with the rehab group during mandatory minicamp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Golladay continues to work through an injury situation, according to Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2 Detroit, presumably one that's related to the chest injury that prevented Golladay from playing in the 2018 regular-season finale last winter. Head coach Matt Patricia said the receiver won't be back in the mix until Golladay is "ready to go," but it isn't clear if that is expected to be before or after the start of training camp this summer. In any case, there doesn't seem to be any concern over Golladay's availability for Week 1.
