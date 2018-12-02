Lions' Kenny Golladay: Underwhelms in Week 13 loss
Golladay brought in three of eight targets for 50 yards in the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Serving as the most proven receiving threat on the team by far, Golladay saw plenty of defensive attention, which helped lead to a poor catch rate. The second-year wideout was able to notch a 24-yard grab that accounted for nearly half of his production, but his receiving yardage tally was his lowest over the last four games. Golladay will look to bounce back with a return to his previous production when the Lions tangle with the Cardinals in Week 14.
