Golladay brought in three of eight targets for 50 yards in the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Serving as the most proven receiving threat on the team by far, Golladay saw plenty of defensive attention, which helped lead to a poor catch rate. The second-year wideout was able to notch a 24-yard grab that accounted for nearly half of his production, but his receiving yardage tally was his lowest over the last four games. Golladay will look to bounce back with a return to his previous production when the Lions tangle with the Cardinals in Week 14.