Lions' Kenny Golladay: Unlikely to play Sunday
Golladay (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Golladay seemed to have taken a step forward in his recovery from the hamstring injury by practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, but he nonetheless appears poised to miss his third consecutive game. If that's the case, TJ Jones would retain duties as the Lions' No. 3 receiver, a role that's afforded him just nine total targets the last two contests while Golladay has been out.
