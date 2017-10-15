Golladay (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Golladay seemed to have taken a step forward in his recovery from the hamstring injury by practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, but he nonetheless appears poised to miss his third consecutive game. If that's the case, TJ Jones would retain duties as the Lions' No. 3 receiver, a role that's afforded him just nine total targets the last two contests while Golladay has been out.