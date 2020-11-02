Golladay (hip) isn't expected to play this Sunday against the Vikings and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Golladay exited in the first half of this past Sunday's loss to the Colts and didn't return. He'll undergo further testing this week, but he isn't expected to be ready for the Week 9 divisional tilt. Marvin Hall excelled with four catches for 113 yards, Marvin Jones hauled in two touchdowns and T.J. Hockenson led the team with 10 targets Sunday. All three players are in line for expanded roles against a depleted Vikings secondary.