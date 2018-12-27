Lions' Kenny Golladay: Upgrades to limited participation
Golladay (chest) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
One week removed from being limited all week by a chest injury, Golladay has progressed from no activity Wednesday to some Thursday. Clearly, he's trending in the right direction, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether he enters the weekend with a designation. Since Golden Tate was dealt to Philadelphia between Weeks 8 and 9, Golladay has put together an eight-game run composed of 40 catches (on 75 targets) for 586 yards and two touchdowns.
