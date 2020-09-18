Golladay (hamstring) may practice Friday, but according to head coach Matt Patricia, he will be "very limited" if he does, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While Patricia left the door open for Golladay to get some work in Friday, his terminology is not particularly encouraging. The Lions will reveal whether or not Golladay has any chance to take the field in Week 2 when they release their final injury report of the week.