Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell admitted Friday that the Lions may soon discuss shutting down Golladay for the rest of the season. The team hasn't technically been eliminated from the playoffs, but that should be coming soon enough. Golladay hasn't played in a game since Week 8 and hasn't logged any level of practice participation since Week 12.