Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Golladay's inability to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's in danger of missing time beyond Sunday. Marvin Hall replaced Golladay in last week's loss to the Colts, finishing the afternoon with four catches for a team-high 113 yards on seven targets. Hall and Marvin Jones figure to get most of the perimeter WR snaps against Minnesota, with Danny Amendola manning his usual role in the slot. It still isn't clear if Matthew Stafford (reserve/COVID-19) will play.