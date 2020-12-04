Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
After failing to get on the practice field this week, Golladay will miss his fifth consecutive game as a result of a hip injury. Without its No. 1 wide receiver, the Lions will turn to Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall to fuel the passing attack.
