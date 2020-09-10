Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Golladay (hamstring) would be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Patricia noted Golladay tweaked his hamstring in Wednesday's practice, which explains why the wideout was also listed as a limited participant on the Lions' first injury report of 2020. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Golladay wasn't doing much in his individual drills in front of the media, a discouraging sign with Sunday's season opener with the Bears rapidly approaching. The Lions will see if Golladay can fit in more on-field work in their final practice session Friday, but regardless of what he's able to do, the 26-year-old appears likely to carry an injury designation into the weekend.
