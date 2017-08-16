Golladay worked with the first-team offense Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

One effect of the promotion was pushing Golden Tate to the slot, with Golladay tasked with routes as an outside receiver. The development comes on the heels of an impressive preseason debut Sunday in which Golladay corralled three of four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. His next step will likely be as a first teamer in the Lions' next exhibition, Saturday versus the Jets.