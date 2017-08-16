Lions' Kenny Golladay: Working with first-team offense
Golladay worked with the first-team offense Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
One effect of the promotion was pushing Golden Tate to the slot, with Golladay tasked with routes as an outside receiver. The development comes on the heels of an impressive preseason debut Sunday in which Golladay corralled three of four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. His next step will likely be as a first teamer in the Lions' next exhibition, Saturday versus the Jets.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: On track for important role•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Finds end zone twice in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Making plays in red zone•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Favorite for No. 3 receiver job•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Clear path towards starting gig•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Headed to Detroit•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...