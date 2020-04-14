Lions' Kenny Wiggins: Re-signs with Detroit
Wiggins (biceps) signed a contract with the Lions on Tuesday.
Wiggins appeared in 14 games (three starts) for the Lions last year before being placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury in December. The 31-year-old figures to begin the 2020 campaign in a depth role at offensive guard, assuming he's fully recovered.
