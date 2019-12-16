Play

Wiggins (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins started three games for the Lions this year, including this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, when he left early with an arm injury. The 31-year-old sustained a torn biceps, and he'll undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Oday Aboushi is expected to slot in at left guard for the rest of the season. Wiggins is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories