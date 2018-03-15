Lions' Kenny Wiggins: Signs with Lions
Wiggins signed a contract with the Lions on Thursday, according to the Lions' official site.
Wiggins has spent the past four seasons with the Chargers, starting all 16 games last season. The Lions will have an opening at guard with Graham Glasgow expected to take over as the starting center next season after starting his career at left guard.
More News
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....