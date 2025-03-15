The Lions signed Yeboah to a one-year contract Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Yeboah played his first four NFL campaigns with the Jets, with most of his work during that span coming on special teams. He did log a career-high five catches and 47 receiving yards last season while nabbing his first NFL touchdown Week 11 against Indianapolis. The Lions have Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright leading their tight-end corps, so Yeboah's role will likely center around blocking and special teams.