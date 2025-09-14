Lions' Kerby Joseph: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The safety surfaced on the injury report Friday and only got in a limited practice. Though he entered Sunday with a questionable tag, Joseph's issue was apparently not serious enough to keep him out for the game. The fourth-year pro recorded one tackle on 47 defensive snaps in Week 1.
