Joseph recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.
Joseph put together another solid performance and was on the field for each of Detroit's defensive snaps (58). He's totaled 28 tackles (18 solo), four passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over his last four contests.
