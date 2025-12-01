Joseph (knee) returned to practice Monday, getting in a limited session, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Joseph has been sidelined since Week 6 but appears to be nearing a return to action, as the Lions make a push for the postseason. Thomas Harper has been starting at safety in Joseph's absence. Across six games this season, Joseph has recorded 18 tackles (14 solo) and four pass breakups, including three interceptions.