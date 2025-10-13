Lions' Kerby Joseph: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) has returned to action in Sunday night's matchup with Kansas City, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Joseph was briefly sidelined with a knee injury, but the safety has since made his way back to the field. The 24-year-old has compiled two solo tackles so far in the game.
More News
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Iffy to play against Kansas City•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Remains DNP on Thursday•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Still working through knee issue•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets invite to interception party•