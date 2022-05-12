Joseph (hamstring) could immediately push DeShon Elliott for a starting position at safety, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

At minimum, Joseph is expected to carve out a role on special teams, but the Lions are also looking for someone to replace Will Harris at the safety spot next to Tracy Walker. Not only does Elliott's contract position him as modest competition for that role, but the 2018 sixth-round pick has missed at least 10 games in two of the past three seasons. Joseph, on the other hand, was handpicked in the third round by Detroit's current front office and he should soon be recovered from a minor hamstring injury. Even if he doesn't open the season in the starting lineup, Joseph seems penciled in as the future of the position in Detroit, and he should be a significant part of the rotation regardless.