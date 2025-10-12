Lions' Kerby Joseph: Cleared to play Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Lions receive some much-needed help in the secondary with both Joseph and Brian Branch (ankle) cleared to play Sunday. The 2022 third-rounder has 14 tackles (10 solo) and four pass defenses (including three interceptions) through the first five games of the regular season.
