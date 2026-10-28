The Lions opened the 21-day practice window for Joseph (knee) on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Joseph opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list due to a knee injury that he suffered in Week 6 of the 2025 season. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice and was limited in Wednesday's session, and there's a chance that he's activated from the PUP list before Sunday's NFC North tilt against the Vikings. The addition of Joseph would bolster a Lions secondary that welcomed back Brian Branch, who picked off Jordan Love in Detroit's Week 7 win over Green Bay.