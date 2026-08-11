Lions' Kerby Joseph: Could be back early in season

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that Joseph (knee/personal) could be back on the field with the Lions early on in the upcoming regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Campbell relayed that Joseph is currently away from the team to attend to a personal matter but added that the fifth-year safety's rehab from his knee injury is "coming along very well." Joseph missed the final 13 games of the regular season due to a knee injury and opened camp on the active/PUP list. A stint on injured reserve may not be necessary for the 2022 third-rounder, though it's unclear whether he'll suit up for the Lions' regular-season opener against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13.