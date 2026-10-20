Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated Kerby (knee) "is in a good headspace" and expects the 25-year-old to play at some point this season, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Joseph has been sidelined for over a year after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 6 meeting with the Chiefs during the 2025 campaign. While there was hope he would be ready to get back on the field early in the 2026 season, he remains on the reserve/PUP list. With Kerby still out of commission, Chuck Clark is projected to continue handling most of the work at free safety for the foreseeable future.