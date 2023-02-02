Joseph tallied 83 tackles, eight pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles over 17 games in 2022.

Detroit's defense took a big hit after losing safety Tracy Walker in Week 3, but Joseph was largely successful in filling in for the veteran. Not only did the rookie manage to become the first player to ever pick off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times in a year, but Joseph simultaneously showed plenty of upside as an IDP asset -- starting with his 10-tackle, two-interception performance against Green Bay in Week 9. However, with Walker set to return in 2023, it is not clear as to whether Joseph will continue to handle the role that allowed him to post these kinds of stats.