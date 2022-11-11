Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If for some reason the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.