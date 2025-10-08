Joseph recorded four tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed including an interception during Sunday's 37-24 win at Cincinnati.

Joseph played all 58 of the Lions' defensive snaps in Week 5, and he came away with his third interception in four games when Jake Browning threw an ill-advised deep ball to a blanketed Ja'Marr Chase in the second quarter. He'll look to continue to add to his season tally in a Week 6 matchup at Kansas City.