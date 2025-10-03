Joseph (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Joseph opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a knee injury that has lingered through the first month of the regular season. He's given himself a chance to play after practicing in a limited capacity Friday, though his status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Lions announce their list of inactive players, which should take place approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Daniel Thomas (forearm) on injured reserve, Thomas Harper would be in line for a larger role at safety alongside Brian Branch if Joseph is not cleared to play.