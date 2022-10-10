Joseph totaled two tackles during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.
After not seeing any defensive snaps over the first three weeks of the season, Joseph has logged 100 percent of them over the past two games in the absence of Tracy Walker (Achilles). With Detroit quickly falling out of playoff contention, there doesn't seem to be any reason for the Lions to not give the third-round rookie as much as he can handle the rest of the season. As such, look for Joseph to remain locked into a safety spot alongside Deshon Elliott when Detroit returns from a Week 6 bye.