Joseph (knee) did not practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph has been held out of the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury that he appeared to aggravate during the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. The 2022 third-rounder would have to practice in at least a limited capacity Saturday in order to have a realistic chance of playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday. With Brian Branch suspended for one game, the Lions would have to turn to Thomas Harper, Erick Hallett and Jammie Robinson to step up at safety if Joseph is not cleared to play.