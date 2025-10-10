Lions' Kerby Joseph: Iffy to play against Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.
Joseph and fellow starting safety Brian Branch (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday's road tilt, which opens the door for special-teams contributors Thomas Harper and Loren Strickland to log defensive snaps. Joseph has managed to play through a lingering knee issue from mid-September, though he wasn't able to participate in any capacity this week.
