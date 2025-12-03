Joseph has been sidelined since Week 6 due to a knee injury, but the fourth-year safety intends to return in 2025 and seek treatment for his injury during the offseason, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Joseph has not been placed on the Lions' injured reserve despite the prolonged absence. He returned to practice as a limited participant Monday -- his first action since the injury -- but did not participate in Tuesday's session. Joseph faces an uphill battle to be cleared to play against the Cowboys on Thursday, but with more practices under his belt, he could be available for the Lions' Week 15 road tilt against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14.