Joseph recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during the 40-14 win versus the Jaguars on Sunday.

Joseph led the team in tackles, finishing with his second highest total on the season. The rookie third-round pick played every snap for the second week in a row, and has now done so in six games since taking over the starting job for Tracy Walker (Achilles) in Week 4. Joseph will look to maintain this level of production next week against the Vikings.