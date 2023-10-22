Joseph is being evaluated for a concussion after exiting Sunday's loss to the Ravens in the fourth quarter.
Joseph left the game after logging 10 tackles (nine solo) and did not return. While the Lions have yet to announce if the 2022 third-round pick did in fact suffer a concussion, Tuesday's injury report should provide more clarity on Joseph's status.
