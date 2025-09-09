Joseph recorded one solo tackle in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

Joseph was a non-factor in Week 1, failing to record at least two tackles for the first time since Week 2 of the 2022 campaign, which was his second career game in the NFL. The safety is coming off of a 2024 season in which he led the league with nine interceptions, while also matching a career-high 83 total tackles (58 solo) over 17 regular-season games. Joseph figures to be more involved in Week 2 against the Bears.