The Lions selected Joseph (hamstring) in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

The Illinois product showed ball-hawking ability in his final season with the Illini, when he moved into a starting role and picked off five passes. Joseph suffered a hamstring injury at the combine that prevented him from running, but he did put down a 38.5-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad jump. He adds depth to Detroit's safety room and could develop into a starter down the road.