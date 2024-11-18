Joseph recorded three total tackles (two solo) and one interception in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Joseph picked off Mac Jones in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout win, brining his season total up to seven interceptions through 10 games, which leads the NFL. The third-year pro has also recorded 48 total tackles and nine passes defended while playing 100 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but two games this year. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the season progresses.