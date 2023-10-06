Joseph (hip) is deemed questionable to play against Carolina in Week 5 on Sunday.

Joseph sat out each of the Lions' past two contests due to the hip injury he suffered Week 2 versus Seattle. Things are looking up for his potential availability Sunday, however, as he followed a pair of limited practices to begin this week with a full practice session Friday. If Joseph is able to return, it would be a notable boost to a Detroit secondary that will be without Brian Branch (ankle) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is on IR with a pectoral injury.