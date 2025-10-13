Lions' Kerby Joseph: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Chiefs.
Joseph was limited by a knee injury at practice all week, and although he was cleared to play Sunday, he now appears to have potentially aggravated his knee. In his absence, Thomas Harper stands to see an increase in workload in Detroit's secondary versus Kansas City.
